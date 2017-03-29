Joey Meek Appealing Prison Sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A week after being sentenced to more than two years in federal prison for his dealings with Emanuel AME Church gunman Dylann Roof, Joey Meek is appealing his sentence.

Meek’s attorneys on Tuesday filed a notice with the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals of plans to appeal his sentence. However, the filing does not provide a detailed breakdown of the grounds on which Meek is appealing the sentence.

Meek was sentenced Tuesday, March 21, to 27-months in prison on the charge of misprision, or concealing of a felony.

Federal prosecutors accused Meek, 22, of lying to FBI investigators about his knowledge of Roof’s plot, and encouraging other friends he told about it not to call authorities once they found out Roof had gone through with the plan.

Dylann Roof was sentenced to death for the Emanuel AME shootings, which left nine people dead the night of June 17, 2015.

Federal Judge Richard Gergel sentenced both Meek and Roof. Prior to Meek’s sentencing, Gergel denied federal prosecutors’ request to increase Meek’s punishment to more than maximum sentence.

Meek’s attorneys had asked Judge Gergel to consider a lesser sentence, including no jail time, because of mental health issues he suffered.