Local Child’s Reaction to ‘Beauty &The Beast’ Goes Viral

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Midlands Five year old Bella Kaylor has gone viral.

Her cute reaction is all over Facebook, YouTube and other social networking sites.

This video of Bella learning that she would get to to see ‘Beauty and the Beast’ has been seen more than 20 million times.

Take a look.

Video- Courtesy You Tube