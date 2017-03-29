SEC Network to Go Live From Columbia

SEC Network studio shows are hitting the road for special coverage surrounding the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours, both of which feature at least one Southeastern Conference team.

The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now will air live from downtown Columbia, S.C., on Friday, March 31, beginning at 3 p.m. ET to capture the atmosphere of South Carolina fans with both the men and women’s team playing in the Final Four this weekend. SEC Network shows will also encapsulate coverage of the Mississippi State women’s basketball team with features and interviews from Starkville, Miss., surrounding their Final Four game. Post-game coverage of the ESPN2 doubleheader – Stanford vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. and Mississippi State vs. UConn at 9:30 p.m. – will be featured in a special SEC Now at midnight.

Coverage of South Carolina’s men’s historic run continues on Saturday from Columbia, S.C., with wall-to-wall

Gamecocks programming. The previously scheduled South Carolina Spring Football game will now air at noon on SEC Network, followed by the Texas A&M at South Carolina softball game, now airing at 2 p.m., also live on SEC Network. Immediately following that game, SEC Now will provide pre-game coverage up until the Gamecock’s basketball game vs. Gonzaga at 6 p.m. The Alabama at Missouri softball game, previously scheduled for 4 p.m., moves to 6 p.m.

Host Peter Burns will be joined by analysts Daymeon Fishback and Antoine Walker on both Friday and Saturday’s SEC Now shows. Additionally, SEC Network’s coverage will also include live look ins and features from the site of the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Dallas, Texas, and the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Ariz., as well as segments hosted by Dari Nowkhah from the Charlotte, N.C., studio.