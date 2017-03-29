Shots Fired Near US Capitol, Suspect in Custody





Shots were fired this morning near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police responded to the area at Washington Ave and Independence Ave, which is located near the U.S. Botanic Garden and the Rayburn House Office Building.

The female suspect apparently struck a Capitol Police cruiser and then tried running over several officers who were on foot, according to Metro DC Police. At one point Capitol Police fired shots, but no one was hit.

The female suspect was apprehended at 3rd and Independence Ave, and has been taken into custody.

No one was hit by the suspect’s car, police said.

The FBI said it would assist Capitol Police at the scene. There is currently no clear indication of a motive, or whether this was an intentional act, according to the FBI. Later today police will hold a press conference at Bartholdi Park.

At 9:33 am, Capitol Police sent out an email alert about the incident asking Hill staff to stay clear of the area. Some of the House office buildings in the vicinity were temporarily placed on lock-down. Those lock-downs have been lifted

As of now, the two blocks closest to the incident are closed to foot traffic and officers are sending people and bikes around the Botanical Garden. The Rayburn House Office Building has reopened and tourists are continuing to move around.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Mike Levine, Benjamin Siegel and Serena Marshall contributed to this report.

Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images