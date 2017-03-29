Softball Series vs. Texas A&M Changes Times, Networks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina, in conjunction with Texas A&M, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN, has moved game times for this weekend’s softball series at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field to accommodate Gamecock fans wanting to watch and support the two Final Four basketball teams.

The series opener now starts at 2 p.m. EDT for the Gamecocks and Aggies on the SEC Network. Sunday’s game moves its start time up two hours to 5 p.m., and the game will show on ESPNU now. Monday’s game is currently set for 7 pm on the SEC Network. The game time and network is subject to change, based on results from the weekend. Fans may go to GamecocksOnline.com or follow Gamecock Softball on Twitter at @GamecockSoftbll to find out any scheduling adjustments.

“Our game times have changed to accommodate Gamecock fans so they could be at both the spring football, come see a softball game then be at home to be in front of your TV’s to watch Gamecock basketball,” commented South Carolina head softball coach Beverly Smith. “I personally don’t want to miss the basketball games either, so this works out. The times really accommodate Gamecock fans, and I hope they make us a part of a full South Carolina sports weekend.”

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Softball Series Schedule

Sat., April 1 – 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

Sun., April 2 – 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mon., April 3 – 7 p.m. (SEC Network)