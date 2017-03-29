Students Develop Hangover Help

New Haven, CT. (WOLO) — While putting down the glass and opting not to drink in excess could be a good way to keep a hindering hangover at bay. Still, two Yale University students think they have found another option. This one they say could help avoid the terrible effects that often come along with an alcohol fueled night.

Both students admit this is a small unscientific study and that responsible drinking is always the best policy to avoid a hangover.

The product, Sun Up is making some headway. It appears the vitamin infused power that developers say should be taken before drinking an alcoholic beverage, is now in the hands of pharmaceutical companies and could hit store shelves as early as next month.