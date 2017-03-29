Tasty Tuesday: Toss some pie like an idiot–A Village Idiot

Bryan Glynn from the Village Idiot joined Tyler Ryan for a Tasty Tuesday pizza pie adventure

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–When you are thinking about a pizza pie, the secret, according to Village Idiot Pizza’s Brian Glynn is in the ingredients – making sure they are fresh.

Glynn joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia for a pizza related Tasty Tuesday.

“Start with pre-made dough balls,” Glynn says, pointing out that they are inexpensive, and give you an opportunity to practice stretching and tossing it.

When you are ready to make the jump to trying your hand at your own homemade dough, Glynn offers a few thoughts.

“High gluten flour is the best for making pizza dough,” he says. The higher the gluten content, the better. Not readily available in all stores, but the chef store on St. Andrews Road sells 25lb bags. Dry instant yeast works just fine, Glynn suggests. Although you can add it straight from the package to the flour, it will perform better if you activate it first. Stir the dry yeast into a cup of water that is between 90 and 110 degrees and let it sit for 5 minutes before adding to the flour. Performance will be much better.

When it comes to sauce, it’s “personal preference,” Glynn says, “Chunky, smooth, sweet, spicy- you take it wherever you want.” There are plenty available in jars or cans that can be opened and used, or as a starter for however you want to amend.

If you want to go from scratch, use a high quality ground or crushed tomato. San Marzano have long been thought to be the best, but no need to use imported Italian tomatoes. California can grow as good a tomato as anywhere in the world.

Glynn says “have fun! Pizza is fun to make and fun to eat. You can do anything you want with it, and nothing is wrong- Except ranch Tyler, ranch is wrong….”

You can learn more about the Village Idiot and Glynn’s other pizza tips on their website HERE.

If you would like to nominate a restaurant to appear on Tasty Tuesday, email TRyan@abccolumbia.com.