Teen Charged in Snapchat Stabbing Death in Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A hearing is scheduled for later this morning in the case of Matthew Fischer. He was charged in the 2015 murder of a Mount Pleasant teen.

Police reports state Fischer and Lucas Cavanaugh were fighting over a girl after exchanging messages on Snapchat.

Fischer’s attorney has confirmed they will ask for the case to be dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law. His legal team has previously argued Fischer was acting in self defense when Cavanaugh was stabbed.

In a December 2016 filing, attorney Andy Savage said the fight in the Park West area of Mount Pleasant began after Cavanaugh drove to Fischer’s girlfriend’s home to start a fight with Fischer.

“Leaving his car running in the street, Cavanaugh charged at Fischer, choking and beating him repeatedly until Fischer withdrew a knife from his pocket in self defense,” the filing reads.

Fischer’s girlfriend is also expected to testify today.

Police say Fischer pulled the knife from his right pants pocket and stabbed Cavanaugh several times in the torso. Cavanaugh was found by officers lying in the middle of the street with wounds and two women sitting near him.

Investigators say Fischer dropped the knife and ran after the incident. He was later found sitting in his mother’s car at the scene.

Fischer and Cavanaugh were students at Wando High School.