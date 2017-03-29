Tigers Clip Winthrop 6-5 in 11

CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Reed Rohlman flared a walkoff single with two outs in the 11th inning to score Weston Jackson and lift No. 5 Clemson to a 6-5 win over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers won their eighth game in a row and upped their record to 22-4, while the Eagles fell to 13-12, as their five-game winning streak came to an end. CLEMSON, S.C. (CAC) – Reed Rohlman flared a walkoff single with two outs in the 11th inning to score Weston Jackson and lift No. 5 Clemson to a 6-5 win over Winthrop at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night. The Tigers won their eighth game in a row and upped their record to 22-4, while the Eagles fell to 13-12, as their five-game winning streak came to an end.

Trailing 1-0, Winthrop scored the game’s next four runs, including a run in the second inning that snapped Clemson’s streak of 29 scoreless innings pitched and two unearned runs in the third inning. The Tigers responded with three runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Grayson Byrd’s run-scoring single and Seth Beer’s sacrifice fly to tie the score 4-4. Williams then led off the seventh inning with a homer, his sixth long ball of the season, to give the Tigers the lead. Winthrop scored another unearned run in the ninth inning to tie the score before Rohlman’s walkoff single in the 11th inning.

Ryan Miller (1-0) earned his first win as a Tiger by tossing 1.2 perfect innings in relief with a strikeout. Dalton Whitaker (1-2) suffered the loss.

Clemson travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m. , on ACC Network Extra.