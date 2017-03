USC limiting distractions at Final Four

When the Gamecocks depart for the Final Four in Phoenix Wednesday, Frank Martin will enter a new dimension of college basketball.

Martin has never coached in the Final Four, and his players have never played in a National Semifinal. So, Frank says he’s learning from the coaches who HAVE been there, like Billy Donovan or his old mentor Bob Huggins.

Both those coaches, legends in the sport, offered the same advice: limit, or try to contain, the distractions.