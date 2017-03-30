California Man Arrested for Killing Mother, Daughter in 2011 Double Murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Columbia Police Department says Kenneth Canzater Jr. of Paris, California murdered Candra Alston and her then three-year-old daughter Malaysia in January of 2011.

“Investigators determined both victims had been murdered. The Richland County Coroner’s Office determined that Ms. Alston was shot once in the head causing death and her daughter was stabbed multiple times causing death. I was truly a horrific crime scene,” said Chief Skip Holbrook.

Authorities said Canzater was an acquaintance of Alston’s since 2010. Holbrook said a palm print was found on Alston’s blood at her Brook Pines apartment complex where she was murdered but Canzater could not be confirmed as a positive match until earlier this year. “In February of 2017, SLED was able to retest the palm print and it came back positive matching Mr. Canzater,” said Holbrook.

Despite being visibly upset, a spokesperson for the victim’s family said this arrest will bring some peace of mind.

“We knew that God would come to vindicate this family so we just want to say thank you all. Whether it’s witnesses, law enforcement, whomever helped solve this case, this family can sleep well tonight knowing that whomever did this to their family will not get away or walk away scot free,” said Sharon WIlliams.

Officers say Canzater is still in California awaiting to be extradited to Columbia.