Crayola Set to Retire Crayon Color

New York, NY (WOLO) — Crayola is booting one of their iconic colors out of the box. The company made the announcement earlier this week, saying they plan to do away with one of the hues in their 24 pack box, but are not saying which one, at least not for now.

The Crayon giant says they plan to make the reveal Friday morning during a live-stream on Facebook, a first for the company that has been printing out the art supply for decades.

The announcement comes at the right time, Friday is National Crayon Day.