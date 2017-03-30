Frank Martin previews Gonzanga Martin talks with media Mar 30, 2017 10:23 PM EDT Sports Department South Carolina’s head basketball coach Frank Martin met with the media today. Martin discussed his team, and the upcoming final four game Saturday night versus Gonzaga. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Thornwell Sick, Kept Out of First Phoenix Practice Final Four: Gamecock Players React to the Attentio... Gamecocks Assistant Figger Tied to Austin Peay Hea... SEC Network to Go Live From Columbia