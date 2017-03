Gamecock Men and Women’s Gear Selling Fast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Final Four mania has reached Midlands store shelves, and many stores are trying to keep up with the demand for Gamecock gear.

At Garnet and Black Traditions, off Columbiana, the store tells us the Hats, ‘Cut the Net’ T-shirts and the Double Trouble t-shirts are among their hottest sellers.

Fans are showing their support for both the men and women’s basketball teams by cashing in on the fanfare with gamecock gear purchases.