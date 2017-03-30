Gamecocks Assistant Figger Tied to Austin Peay Head Coach Opening

Multiple reports released Wednesday state that Carolina associate head coach and recruiting director Matt Figger is close to becoming the new head coach at Austin Peay State University.

South Carolina assistant Matt Figger is in advanced talks to be Austin Peay's next coach, a source told @CBSSports. Deal could be done soon. — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) March 29, 2017

Austin Peay has zeroed in on South Carolina assistant Matt Figger, sources told ESPN. Deal is close. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 29, 2017

Figger has worked on the same staff as Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin since 2007 at Kansas State, coming to Columbia with Martin in 2012. He’s been the lead assistant for the past four years, taking over the role once Brad Underwood left for the head coaching job at Stephen F. Austin in 2013.

Figger would become the first head coach of the Austin Peay program in 27 years. Dave Loos was in charge of the Governors since the 1990-91 campaign, winning five Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships and four conference tournament titles.

Before coaching at USC and KSU, Figger worked at Arkansas for only two months as their director of operations after serving as an assistant at South Alabama for five campaigns. He also has a decade of experience as an assistant in the junior college ranks.