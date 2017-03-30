At Least 14 Dead, 3 Injured in Texas Church Bus Crash





Thirteen people died on Wednesday in a head-on collision between a church bus and a pickup truck in Concan, Texas, officials said.

Two other people were injured in the accident, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that the bus was carrying congregants from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas at a little after noon, when the accident occurred.

The bus, which was carrying 14 people, was returning to New Braunfels from a Baptist encampment neat Lakey, Texas, where members were attending a Bible study, according to the church.

Police said the driver was the sole occupant of the truck.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Wednesday night, “The NTSB is investigating today’s highway accident in Concan, Texas.”

The First Baptist Church also posted an acknowledgement of the incident on their Facebook page.

“We have received word that the bus carrying our senior adults back from their retreat was involved in an accident,” the post reads. “We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who. All activities for tonight are cancelled. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

A subsequent Facebook post read, “We are ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy. Counselors will be on hand at the church tomorrow. If you’re a Christian, you can pray for those who lost their loved ones and for the church family.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said in a statement, “Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today’s tragic event. We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected. We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy, and ask that all Texans join us in offering their thoughts and prayers.”

And Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tweeted, “Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of those killed in deadly crash near Garner State Park.”

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: 3/29/17 10:40pm

