Sumter Man Accused of Setting Girlfriend on Fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — What began as an argument is now an attempted murder investigation. A Sumter man is in custody, accused of trying to kill his girlfriend after lighting her on fire.

On Wednesdays, deputies arrested 44-year-old Roy Billy Hulon on attempted murder and domestic violence of an high and aggravated nature. Investigators say he and his live-in girlfriend were arguing at a home in the 730 block of Pridgen Lane sometime Wednesday when Hulon pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot both her and the neighbor.

Authorities say a witness saw Hulon hold his hands over the victim’s mouth as she screamed for help.

Hulon is accused of pouring gasoline on the woman and then setting her on fire.

The victim suffered severe burns to her face, neck, torso and hands.

She is being treated at the Augusta Burn Center.

Her condition is unknown.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.