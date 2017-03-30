Thornwell Sick, Kept Out of First Phoenix Practice

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WOLO) — As the Gamecocks held a closed practice Thursday and took their first look at the massive “University of Phoenix Stadium”, host of the Final Four, there was a giant piece of their puzzle missing.

Carolina leading scorer, senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, was back at the team hotel resting. The leading scorer in March Madness had experienced sickness on Wednesday once the team arrived to Arizona.

For more details, click the video above from ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie, who is with the team out west on their journey through the NCAA Tournament.