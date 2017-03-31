Duane Noitce on the Gamecocks Road to the Final Four

After being left out of the NCAA Tournament field a year ago, Duane Notice and the Gamecocks made sure they would make the most of what would be he and his fellow seniors only chance to dance.

Now, USC is just two wins from a National Championship and appearing in their first Final Four in school history.

Sports Director Mike Gillespie talked with the Carolina guard at University of Phoenix Stadium Thursday as the team preps for Gonzaga and keeps focused on their goals.