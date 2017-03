PJ Dozier’s USC Decision Paying off at Final Four

Spring Valley alum PJ Dozier had plenty of options on where to play his college ball as an All-American in high school. But Columbia’s own chose to stay home at Carolina and has played a vital role in bringing the Gamecocks to the Final Four.

ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie spoke with Dozier at University of Phoenix Stadium Thursday to discuss the decisions that lead him to USC and the first day for his team at the Final Four.