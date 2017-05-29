Coroner Identifies Victim in Finlay Park Shooting

The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim in a fatal shooting from Saturday night in Finlay Park.

Coroner Gary Watts says Laron L. Martin was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died Sunday morning.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the torso, says Watts.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident, they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument.