Shark Jumps into Boat! Fisherman Injured

ABC NEWS–

An Australian fisherman survived a close encounter with a 9-foot great white shark after it leaped into his boat on Saturday.

Terry Selwood says the shark jumped onto the deck of his boat, according to The Associated Press. He said he left bruised and bleeding where the shark hit him, according to the AP, but managed to avoid being bitten.

“I caught a blur of something coming over the boat … and the pectoral fin of the shark hit me on the forearm and knocked me down on the ground to my hands and knees,” Selwood told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Selwood radioed for help and stayed on the boat’s gunnel until a rescue boat arrived.

The shark died.