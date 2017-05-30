Blowfish’s Alumni Game Rained Out

Blowfish ballplayers from the past and the present were ready to go at Lexington County Baseball Stadium for the college summer league team’s annual Alumni Game.

By the top of the second inning Monday, heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning rolled through the area. After trying to play through the storm, Lexington threw the tarp down and later canceled the rest of the exhibition.

The Blowfish will open the 2017 season on the road at Florence on Wednesday. Their home debut is on Thursday against High-Point Thomasville. All games all season long start at 7:05 p.m.