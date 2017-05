Clemson Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong in Regionals

Despite losing 10 of their last 11 games against ACC opposition, including an 0-2 showing at the conference’s tournament last week, Clemson baseball was selected as one of 16 regional hosts for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While the Tigers heard criticism in regards to their seeding and opportunity to start the road to Omaha in the upstate, they’re ready to respond with their play on the field.