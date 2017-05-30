CPD: Searching for Female Persons of Interest in Deadly Shooting at Park

ABC Columbia Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police are searching for  two females, they say are persons of interest in a deadly weekend  shooting in Finlay Park.

According to police, the persons of interest are described as African American females who were together at 930 Laurel Street. One female was wearing a pink dress; the other a grey dress, say police.

Investigators believe the two females have information about the crime.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 37-year-old Laron Martin died as a result of a gunshot wound to the torso.

