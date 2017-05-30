Dylan Thompson signs with LA Rams

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO)Dylan Thompson is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams after signing with the team. A native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Thompson was signed by the team in June 2016 but was released during roster cuts in August.

Going into minicamp, Thompson is listed as the third-string quarterback behind incumbent starter Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

After concluding his career with South Carolina in 2014, Thompson signed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Thompson holds the South Carolina record for passing yards in a season.

Share

Related

Kirk Botkin leaves S.C. State
Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw cut by Bears
Graduate Transfer Lindsey Spann Signs with Gamecoc...
Bride & Cortes Named To SEC All-Tournament Te...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android