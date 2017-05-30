Dylan Thompson signs with LA Rams

By: Stephen Wise

Los Angeles, CA (WOLO) – Dylan Thompson is set to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams after signing with the team. A native of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, Thompson was signed by the team in June 2016 but was released during roster cuts in August.

Going into minicamp, Thompson is listed as the third-string quarterback behind incumbent starter Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

After concluding his career with South Carolina in 2014, Thompson signed with the San Francisco 49ers, where he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.

Thompson holds the South Carolina record for passing yards in a season.