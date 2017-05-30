The Fireflies look to follow up offensive explosion

Mike Gillespie

 

 

The Fireflies have another home game tonight against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies tied a franchise record Monday scoring 14 runs in seven-innings in a rain-shortened game. The star of Mondays game was Dash Winningham who set multiple team records Monday.Winningham finished the day with 2 homers , 6 RBI’s, 10 extra bases, and tied the franchise mark with 3 extra base hits.

The win Monday puts the team at a perfect record of 5-0 against the GreenJackets at Spirit Communications Park. You can watch the game on MiLb.TV. First pitch tonight is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

