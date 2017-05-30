Fireflies top Greenjackets, 8-2 Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Columbia’s bats sizzled for a second straight night and the home team ripped through Augusta, 8-2. The Fireflies have outscored the GreenJackets 22-4 over the first two games of the series and have compiled 24 hits. Furthermore, Columbia has outscored the GreenJackets 58-16 in six games at Spirit Communications Park this year. Columbia is 6-0 at home against Augusta in 2017.

A big second inning at the dish helped sink the visitors early. The Fireflies already led 1-0 before they sent nine batters to the plate in the second. Columbia (26-23) chased starter Stephen Woods Jr. (L, 2-5 ) after just an inning and a third. The first four hitters reached safely, including Tim Tebow and Milton Ramos who bashed consecutive run-scoring doubles. That extended Columbia’s lead to 3-0. Gene Cone then followed with a single that scored Ramos. After Dash Winningham knocked in a run later in the frame, the home team was in front, 6-0.

Two more came in during the bottom of the third. Ramos and Cone set the table with a single and a walk respectively. Andres Gimenez scored his teammates with a triple that he blasted down the first-base line.

Winningham’s RBI on Tuesday was his 20th in the last 17 games. Ramos notched his second straight multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate

Augusta (14-33) scored two meager runs later in the game. Michael Bernal tripled and scored on a passed ball in the fifth frame. Bernal then drove in Jacob Heyward in the ninth inning but was thrown out at second base by left fielder Jay Jabs to end to the game.

Not to be forgotten, Jordan Humphreys (W, 8-1) picked up his eighth win of the year – tied with Houston Astros All-Star Dallas Keuchel for the most in all of professional baseball – after six innings in which he surrendered just one unearned run. Humphreys’ ERA is down to 1.40. He casually struck out eight on Tuesday night. Darwin Ramos also chipped in with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

Columbia goes for its second series sweep of the year (the other a four-game sweep of Augusta from April 6-9) on Wednesday. First pitch between the Fireflies and GreenJackets is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park. Righty Merandy Gonzalez (6-1, 1.75) toes the rubber for Columbia and faces right-hander Melvin Adon (0-4, 3.98).

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 7:00 p.m. or listen on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.