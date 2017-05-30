Former USC quarterback Connor Shaw cut by Bears

By: Stephen Wise

Chicago, IL (WOLO) – On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Bears cut former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw. The move was made to clear roster space after the team signed wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Shaw was projected to be the fourth quarterback on the roster behind newly signed starter Mike Glennon, second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, and Mark Sanchez.

An undrafted free agent three seasons ago, Shaw played for the Browns in 2014 and 2015 before being cut in the offseason. After being signed by the Chicago Bears in 2016, Shaw broke his leg during the preseason and spent the remainder of the year on injured reserve.

I’m grateful for my time as a Bear. Lot of good men in the locker room & organization that I enjoyed working w/. Excited for new beginnings! — Connor Shaw (@cmshaw14) May 30, 2017

Shaw is the winningest quarterback in Gamecock football history.