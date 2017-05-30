Graduate Transfer Lindsey Spann Signs with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Lindsey Spann (Laurel, Md./Good Counsel/Penn State) has signed a financial aid agreement to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. As a Penn State graduate, she will have one year of eligibility beginning in 2017-18.

“We are incredibly excited and fortunate to add Lindsey Spann to our Gamecock family,” Staley said. “She brings a wealth of experience. Her ability to score and create for others is a welcome addition in our backcourt.”

Spann was a three-season double-digit scorer for Penn State, taking the court as a redshirt freshman in 2014-15 after suffering a preseason knee injury that forced her to miss the 2013-14 campaign. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 12.3 points over her career and closed her time with the Lady Lions ranked eight in career made 3-pointers (143) and 11th in free throw percentage (.800, 168-of-210). She joined Penn State’s 1,000-point club in January, finishing with 1,091 career points. A prolific 3-point shooter, she needed just 60 games to reach 100 career made 3s with the mark coming in the final game of her sophomore season that saw her hit 65 3s and earn Honorable Mention All-Big Team honors. Spann scored in double figures in 57 of her career 89 games, including 13 games of 20 or more points.

Spann is the fifth newcomer for the 2017-18 Gamecocks, who added freshmen Bianca Jackson (Montgomery Ala./Brewbaker Tech Magnet), Elisia Grissett (Durham, N.C./Hillside), Haley Troup (Gadsden, Ala./Gadsden) and LaDazhia Williams (Bradenton, Fla./Lakewood Ranch).