Kirk Botkin leaves S.C. State

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

 Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina State has confirmed that defensive coordinator Kirk Botkin is no longer with the football program. Botkin was the linebackers coach at South Carolina under Steve Spurrier for four seasons, and left after the hiring of Will Muschamp.

Botkin spent one season as the defensive coordinator before leaving SC State. Per the Baytown Sun, he is interviewing for the head coach position at his alma mater, Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas.

 

