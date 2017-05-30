Leeza’s Care Connection Cleaning Up After Tree Rips Roof

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We will absolutely reopen, those are the words from employees at Leeza’s Care Connection after a giant oak tree ripped through the roof during storms.

The clean up began Sunday night and is still underway today.

Leeza’s Care Connection is a home used by the Leeza Gibbons’ foundation to help people taking care of loved ones with Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s located off St. Andrews Road and Tram road.

Managing Director Marti Colucci was on site Monday evening, she says they are very blessed. “This was just mother nature. There was not anything we could have done different, and there was nobody in the house. So it’s just stuff and we’ll get through it. ”

Marti says they will reopen after repairs, in the meantime they will continue to offer their support and services.