Tiger Woods found asleep in car at time of arrest; no alcohol found in breath test

The police had to wake up Tiger Woods when they approached his running vehicle prior to arresting him on a DUI charge early Monday morning, according to the police report.

According to the report, the officer said Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and struggled with several roadside tasks. The report noted that the golfer changed his story about where he was going and where he was coming from.

Woods told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. Police said Woods was “cooperative as much as possible” and that he agreed to take a breath test and a urine test. He blew a 0.00 in the breath test.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods had said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in the statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody at 2:49 a.m. ET on Monday, booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods’ arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

Woods announced last week that he had undergone a fourth back surgery in April that will keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season, and he is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activity for months.

He attempted a comeback after more than a year away from the game late in 2016 but played in just three tournaments, missing the cut in January at the Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing after one round of a tournament in Dubai in February.

Since his first back surgery on March 31, 2014, Woods has played just 19 worldwide events, with a single top-10 finish, seven missed cuts and three withdrawals.

Information from ESPN’s Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.