Wayne Gallman signs rookie deal with Giants

By: Stephen Wise
Sports Department

New York, N.Y. (WOLO) – Wayne Gallman has officially signed his rookie deal with the Giants, which will earn him a base salary of 2.819 million dollars over four years. In addition to that, Gallman received a $419,644 signing bonus.

With the signing of Gallman, only one of New York’s picks remains unsigned: former Ole Miss TE/WR Evan Engram.

Gallman was a key player for the 2016 National Championship-winning Clemson team, and entered the NFL a year early. He was a fourth-round selection for the Giants, and is expected to see playing time this season behind Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen.

Share

Related

Clemson Ready to Prove Doubters Wrong in Regionals
Clemson Regional Teams Announced
Clemson Finishes 30th at NCAA Golf Championships
Clemson To Host NCAA Regional

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android