Wayne Gallman signs rookie deal with Giants

By: Stephen Wise

New York, N.Y. (WOLO) – Wayne Gallman has officially signed his rookie deal with the Giants, which will earn him a base salary of 2.819 million dollars over four years. In addition to that, Gallman received a $419,644 signing bonus.

With the signing of Gallman, only one of New York’s picks remains unsigned: former Ole Miss TE/WR Evan Engram.

Gallman was a key player for the 2016 National Championship-winning Clemson team, and entered the NFL a year early. He was a fourth-round selection for the Giants, and is expected to see playing time this season behind Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen.