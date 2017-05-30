Westwood HS Remembers Fallen Classmate

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WOLO)- The Westwood High School Community came together Tuesday night to remember an 11th grade student who tragically lost his life in a car crash back in March.

“We miss him, but we have hope that one day we will meet again,” father, Ellis Hawkins Sr. said.

Ellis Hawkins was a student who teachers admired.

“He was the kind of student you come to school for,” Emily Farr, Ellis’s English teacher said. “He had this infectious smile, when you saw him you knew you were going to be happy. The kids definitely looked up to him.”

“He was a giving, caring child and we miss him dearly,” Ellis’s mother, Lisa Hawkins said.

On Tuesday loved ones gathered at Westwood High School’s gymnasium to remember the guy who had so much love to share with others.

“He was always willing to help somebody and willing to go the extra mile,” Lisa said.

In Tuesday night’s emotional tribute his coaches say he had unbelievable drive and took on leadership roles. Ellis’s teachers say his personality lit up a room and on the day of his passing many of his classmates were heartbroken.

“Students were crying they were sitting in the hallways, they were just so broken,” Farr said.

So to help with the healing process, students decided to have a night where they pay tribute to the life that is gone too soon.

“I think when we don’t talk about it and we bury that hurt that’s when it can result in a lot of anger and more frustration and sadness,” Farr said. “By just giving him that honor and speaking his name it reminds us that even if he’s not with us physically his memory still is and we still need to honor that.”

For this gesture his family is thankful.

“I thank them so much for the love that they’ve shown throughout this part of our lives,” Lisa said.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s event will be used for a scholarship for someone graduating in the Westwood High School class of 2018, which is the year Ellis would have graduated.