Winningham Produces A Record Day In Victory

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Dash Winningham was a major part of the offensive surge in a record-setting game at Spirit Communications Park on Memorial Day. The Fireflies dominated the GreenJackets, 14-2. The game was called due to rain in the bottom of the seventh inning. It is an official contest and Columbia improves to 5-0 against Augusta at home this season.

Columbia (25-23) tied a franchise record with 14 runs against Augusta (14-32) on Monday night. Winningham slugged two home runs – becoming the first Firefly to document a multi-homer game in team history. The first baseman posted additional single-game records for the organization with 10 total bases and six RBIs. The 21-year-old also produced three extra-base hits in the game, which tied the record in the Fireflies’ history books. Eight of Columbia’s nine batters scored at least once. Winningham, Gene Cone, Michael Paez, Ali Sanchez, and Milton Ramos collected multi-hit games. It was an impressive burst from the offense in front of 5,365 fans.

The home team piled up two monster innings in the victory. With the bases loaded and two outs in the third frame, Paez snuck a groundball just past the third-base line that cleared the bases. The Fireflies grabbed an early 3-1advantage and added one more in the third stanza. Winningham delivered with the first of three hits on the night – an RBI double which scored Paez.

Desmond Lindsay and Winningham carried the Fireflies as part of a six-run fifth inning. Winningham slugged a three-run blast and Lindsay added more fireworks with a two-run homer later in the frame. Augusta’s starter, Caleb Baragar (L, 0-4), absorbed 10 runs all together in 4.2 innings on the mound. The six-run fifth is the most scored in a single inning by Columbia this season.

Gabriel Llanes (W, 3-3) pitched seven strong innings in his ninth start of the season. The righty allowed just two runs and registered four strikeouts. Llanes has lasted at least six innings in six of his nine outings.

The Fireflies are back in action at 7:05 p.m. against the GreenJackets on Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park. Jordan Humphreys (7-1, 1.57) is scheduled to start for Columbia. The visitors send Stephen Woods Jr. (2-4, 2.97) to the mound.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.