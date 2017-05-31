ACC releases 2017 football television schedule

By: Stephen Wise

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Wednesday morning the Atlantic Coast Conference officially released the television schedule for the 2017 football season. The defending national champion Clemson Tigers will, unsurprisingly, have multiple games televised during prime time.

One of those matchups is against Auburn at 7:00, September 9th. The game will be televised on ESPN, as the teams rematch from Clemson’s 19-13 win in the Plains last season.

Another marquee game will be an away tilt against Louisville, which will air on ESPN at 3:30, September 16th. After last year’s classic match-up in Death Valley, Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals will look to avenge their loss against the defending champs.

In addition to these, the ACC Championship will be held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, December 2nd. That game will be played at 7:45 on ESPN.

To see the full television schedule, head to ACC.com.