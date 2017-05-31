Blowfish drop 2017 season-opener to RedWolves

FLORENCE, S.C. (Blowfish) — Last season Lexington County took their first twelve matchups away from the Florence RedWolves but tonight the Wolves flipped the script on the Fish.

Lexington County fell to Florence tonight by the final of 5-2. The Blowfish couldn’t hold on to a one run lead heading into the seventh after they jumped out to a 2-0 lead early.

Cole Jackson (Spartanburg Methodist) got the party started for the Blowfish knocking a two run single in the third but a common theme for the night plagued Lexington County.

The Blowfish stranded twelve base runners in the ballgame including bases loaded and one out twice in the first and second innings.

Florence finally broke through in the fifth when Tanner Mann-Fix (Florence-Darlington Tech) knocked in Riley King (University of Georgia) to cut the Blowfish lead in half.

In the home half of the seventh, Florence capitalized on a Lexington County error.

With two on in scoring position, Mason Hibbeler (Texas) scorched a ball towards the hole where Brian Moore (St. Johns River State) snagged it off the short hop. Moore popped up, fired one over to first but it was too wide of first baseman Randal Ortiz (Winston-Salem) and two runs came into score.

Florence added some insurance in the eighth when Mason Meadows (University of Georgia) singled past a diving Moore up the middle plating two more unearned runs.

Tommy Morren (Memphis) shut the door on the Blowfish and notched his first save of the season.

Lexington County comes home for the first time in 2017 tomorrow night to take on the High Point-Thomasville HiToms at 7:05pm.