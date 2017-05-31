Blowfish home-opener set for 7:05pm

It’s the Season of the Total Eclipse!

The Blowfish Home Opener is Thursday June 1st. Gates open at 6pm and fans will be entertained by the Lexington Community Band during pre game festivities.

It’s the first Thirsty Thursday of the season with half off Bud/Bud Light and Stella till 8.

7:05pm game time when the Blowfish take on the High Point/Thomasville Hi Toms.

Be this first Carolina Comfort Heating & Air Fan of the Night-Register at Fan Services.

For more information call 254-FISH (3474) or log onto:

www.blowfishbaseball.com