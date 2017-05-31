CPD Make Arrest in Deadly Finlay Park Shooting

1/1 Photo Courtesy: CPD

Columbia, SC. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the deadly Finlay Park shooting from Saturday evening.

Authorities say 22 year old Gene Autrey Morris, Jr. was arrested late Tuesday afternoon by a patrol officer at the Bentley Court Apartments. Investigators also located a vehicle believed to be the same one used to flee the area following the incident.

Columbia Police say Morris, who was initially a person of interest in the case, was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with 37 year old Laron Martin. Officials say they believe Martin was harassing two women visiting the park when one of the women called Morris to come to the location. Police say he did not come empty handed.

Police say Morris is accused of going to his home, getting a gun and willingly going to the park without a valid concealed weapons permit for the firearm.

At this time Morris has been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates on air and online.