After deleting prior tweet, Trump asks world to find out ‘covfefe’ meaning





Donald Trump’s latest twitter salvo was also perhaps his most confusing to date.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the president inexplicably wrote just after midnight. And that was it for nearly six hours, before the unfinished tweet was removed from the president’s account, only to be replaced in the morning with the president himself getting in on the social media furor to his own tweet.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!,” he tweeted.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

In the meantime, Twitter had been set alight with a slew of bemused reactions to what most presumed was a typo of ‘coverage’, and the legend of ‘covfefe’ was born.

Within a short time, #covfefe was trending on Twitter and the original tweet has been re-tweeted more than 105,000 times and received more than 148,000 likes.

What is the correct pronunciation of #covfefe? — Fusion (@Fusion) May 31, 2017

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Memes were born anew.

Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8 — Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017

The social media furor even spawned a battle of newly formed fantasy characters, battling for the throne of #covfefe.

I HAVE BEEN SUMMONED. — Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) May 31, 2017

The Twitter reactions engendered secondary trending topics like “Urban Dictionary,” which was among the most-discussed topics on Twitter as users took to the crowd-sourced internet dictionary to create definitions for the new term.

Merriam-Webster, the famed official dictionary with a notably snarky Twitter feed, also got in on the action, albeit briefly.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh…

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo…

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017