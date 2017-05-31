Foul play suspected after body found in burning home

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department suspect foul play after a body was found inside a burning home earlier today.

Columbia firefighters made the discovery Wednesday at a home in 1700 block of Morninglo Lane.

According to authorities, the investigation is in preliminary stages.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more on this developing story.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Health and Summer Safety: Tick Bite Tips
Stephen Davis Jr. to join Gamecocks
Senior Community Planned for Bull St Development
LeBron James’ home vandalized with racist gr...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android