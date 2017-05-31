Foul play suspected after body found in burning home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department suspect foul play after a body was found inside a burning home earlier today.

Columbia firefighters made the discovery Wednesday at a home in 1700 block of Morninglo Lane.

According to authorities, the investigation is in preliminary stages.

