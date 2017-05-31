Health and Summer Safety: Tick Bite Tips

CNN– The summer season is almost upon us and that means lots of time outdoors. But this year experts are warning about an increase in ticks.

In the coming months, some experts predict that ticks and the diseases they cause will be more abundant due to warmer winter temperatures. There are some things you can do to help ward off the ticks say experts.

Here’s Kim Hutcherson with more.

Ticks can be found in backyards, leaves, ground cover.

Ticks can carry Lyme disease. It is known for causing a bulls eye rash.

CDC’s recommendation is to use fine-tipped tweezers and pull the tick straight out.

“Don’t visit your doctor until symptoms appear,” say experts, noting that it can take days, weeks or even several weeks. “Fever and a rash, in particular, if you have either or both of those, it’s time to go see your doctor.”