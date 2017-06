House Fire Causes $250K in Damages, 2 Displaced

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-The Columbia Fire Department battled a blaze that caused $250,000 in damages on Wednesday night.

Fire crews were putting out the fire on Sawgrass Court a little after 9 p.m.

Officials say two adults have been displaced and three vehicles have been damaged. No one was injured.

The Richland County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of this fire.