Man in hospital with life-threatening injures after stabbing in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department found the victim in the parking lot of the Yorktown Court apartments in the 7600 block of Garners Ferry Road following a disturbance call.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

No arrests have been reported.

