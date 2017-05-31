McCaskill With U.S. U-23 Team For Nordic Tournament

By: Bryson Allen-Williams
Sports Department

South Carolina women’s soccer standout Savannah McCaskill has been named to the U.S. U-23 National Team that will travel to Sweden for a trio of matches in next week’s Nordic Tournament. The Gamecocks’ rising senior is one of 12 collegiate players named to the 22-person roster.

The Chapin, S.C., native boasted a historic junior campaign for the Gamecocks last fall. She set single-season program records for points (45) and goals (17) en route to 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, and her 10 game-winners ranked second in Division I.

McCaskill was also listed in the top-10 nationally in points (3rd) and goals (6th), and she finished the fall with five multi-goal games. Her career 89 points, 32 goals and 25 assists all rank third all-time in school history.

 

