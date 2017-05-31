Music Festival on Water: Thousands Expected for Drift Jam

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WOLO) – Organizers for this weekend’s Drift Jam floating music festival at Lake Murray say they expect upwards of 10,000 people to attend.

Event organizer Doug Gainey says they’ve been working with law enforcement for months to make sure everyone stays safe. Gainey called Drift Jam the “world’s largest floating concert.”

The event is free, but donations are encouraged. This year, all proceeds raised go to Hidden Wounds, a Midlands non-profit that provides support for military personnel suffering from combat stress injuries.

If you’d like to go to the festival Saturday, tie up to the flotilla near Spence Island in Lake Murray. The event begins at 11 a.m., but you’re encouraged to find your spot early.