Police release dashcam video from DUI arrest for Tiger Woods

Police in Jupiter, Florida, released dashcam video on Wednesday of Tiger Woods prior to the golfer being arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning.

The video shows that Woods is confused as to his location and very unsteady as an officer puts him through a field sobriety test, confirming details of the police report released earlier in the week.

As stated in the police report, the video backs up that Woods “had extremely slow and slurred speech” and struggled with several roadside tasks. The report noted that the golfer changed his story about where he was going and where he was coming from, originally saying that he was coming from “L.A.” and on his way to “Orange County” before stating that he had no idea where he was. Woods was arrested in Jupiter.

On the video, the officer is heard telling Woods to tie his left shoe. But Woods instead puts his right shoe up on the car and unties it as the officer is telling him it’s the wrong shoe. Woods is then unable to successfully tie either shoe, and eventually the officer has Woods take off both shoes before performing the field sobriety tests.

Asked by the officer to follow a light with his eyes, Woods is unable to perform the task. The officer ends that test and asks Woods to stand on the white line to determine if he can walk straight. Woods is seen being unable to stay balanced while standing, and then he can’t walk the line without stepping off it several times.

Woods also is asked to say the alphabet from A to Z in a slow non-rhythmic manner. Asked if he remembers the instructions, Woods says, “Not to sing the national anthem backwards.” He then begins to walk down the road, looks disoriented and asks, “What are we doing?” He later attempts to recite the alphabet, and after completion, he is asked to put his hands behind his back, is handcuffed and is placed under arrest.

In a separate dashcam video, when police first arrived on the scene, Woods’ car is stopped with its right turn signal on and mostly still in the right lane of the three-lane parkway. The car is straddling the line for the breakdown lane, but about two-thirds of the car is still in a traveling lane.

Police approach the car from the right-hand side and try to make contact with Woods. After about 20 minutes — and the arrival of additional police vehicles — an officer helps Woods out of his vehicle and leads him to the front of the car to begin the field sobriety tests

Photos released by the Jupiter Police Department reveal damage to Woods’ vehicle, including blown-out tires and two dented rims on the driver’s side. The front bumper on the driver’s side also had been slightly dislodged.

The 14-time major champion was taken into custody at 2:49 a.m. ET on Monday, booked at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.

Woods told police he was taking several prescriptions, including two painkillers. Police said Woods was “cooperative as much as possible” and that he agreed to take a breath test and a urine test. He blew a 0.00 in the breath test.

In a statement released Monday night, Woods had said alcohol was not a factor in his arrest, which he said stemmed from an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medication.

“I understand the severity of what I did, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Woods said in the statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods’ arraignment in Palm Beach County court is scheduled for July 5.

On Wednesday, commissioner Jay Monahan said the PGA Tour would be there to help Woods.

“I think Tiger’s statement on Monday night, where he apologized and he said he was going to do everything he can in his power to make sure this doesn’t happen again, I think says everything,” Monahan told The Associated Press. “He’s a member of our family, and we’re going to do everything we can to help and support him.”

A PGA Tour spokesman declined to comment on whether Woods is subject to any penalty for “conduct unbecoming,” keeping to the longtime tour policy of not discussing whether players are disciplined.

Woods announced last week he had undergone a fourth back surgery in April that will keep him off the course for the rest of the 2017 season, and he is unlikely to engage in strenuous physical activity for months.

He attempted a comeback starting in late 2016 after more than a year away from the game but played in just three tournaments, missing the cut in January at the Farmers Insurance Open and withdrawing after one round of a tournament in Dubai in February.

Since his first back surgery on March 31, 2014, Woods has played just 19 worldwide events, with a single top-10 finish, seven missed cuts and three withdrawals.

Information from ESPN’s Bob Harig and The Associated Press was used in this report.