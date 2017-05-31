Renaissance Foundation Prepares to Restore and Transform Historic Bethel AME

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Historic Bethel AME is considered to be a hidden gem of the Capital City. Built back in 1921, the church on the corner of Sumter and Taylor streets is one of the oldest African American churches in the area.

Now, the Renaissance Foundation is getting ready to revitalize the facility into a multipurpose building for the arts and history.

“We’re in the process of a capital campaign to raise funds to restore Historic Bethel and transform it into a cultural arts center and E.A. Finney civil rights museum,” said Executive Director Mary Skinner-Jones.

Bishop Frederick Calhoun James became a member of Bethel back in 1941. He says moving forward is necessary but he will never forget the times he shared at the church. “My message today is that I’m thankful to god for my experiences here at spot in my life,” said Bishop James.

Supporters of the project say the building will not only have a positive impact on those using the center but also on our state’s economy.

“In South Carolina, tourism about a $20 billion a year enterprise, $2.4 billon of that is from African American tourism. This performing arts center and Ernest Finney Civil Rights Center is going to be a tremendous components of that,” said former mayor Bob Coble.

Skinner-Jones says there is no exact date for when the project will be finished but for now, she says the foundation looks forward to continuing their efforts.