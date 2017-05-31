Senior Community Planned for Bull St Development

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new senior community is coming to the Bull Street development near Spirit Communications Park.

According to a release, Merrill Gardens at BullStreet, an intergenerational seniors’ community featuring independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments will begin construction.

The senior living apartments will sit just down the third base line from the baseball stadium.

Construction is set to begin later this year with the development of 115 units.